Slovenia GDP Growth Accelerates In Q4

Slovenia's economic growth accelerated in the three months ended December, after remaining stable in the previous quarter, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 6.0 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 4.5 percent rise in the third quarter.

On the expenditure side, domestic expenditure rose 4.5 percent and final consumption expenditure by 3.8 percent in the December quarter from a year ago. Gross capital formation logged a notable increase of 7.7 percent.

Both exports and imports grew by 12.3 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively.

After seasonal adjustments, the annual economic growth improved to 6.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 5.1 percent in the previous quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP rose 2.0 percent from the third quarter, when it climbed by 1.2 percent.

During the whole year 2017, the volume of GDP expanded 5.0 percent compared with 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.