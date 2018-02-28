Texas Issues New Cease-and-Desist Order To Crypto Co. LeadInvest.net

The Texas State Securities Board (TSSB) has issued an emergency cease-and-desist order against cryptocurrency firm LeadInvest.net, for offering unregistered securities and cryptocurrency programs as well as publishing misleading cryptocurrency investment advertisements.

TSSB notes that Panama-registered LeadInvest is registered as a " company that specializes in the development of trading software in the FOREX market and the Bitcoin currency."

However, the company is seen to be conducting several businesses and programs that are unregistered with the Securities Commission. It has been offering securities for sale in Texas at a time when the securities are not registered with the Securities Commissioner.

TSSB order says it has no permit granted for their sale in Texas of the Leadinvest Specialist program, Leadinvest cryptocurrency mining program and Leadinvest Fiat currency lending program.

The Board said the company has also been publishing misleading online advertisements targeting investors located in Texas. The company is also said to have used images of models, lawyers and judges to represent their management and legal team.

The company is making offers containing statements that are materially misleading or otherwise likely to deceive the public. Its conduct, acts and practices also threaten immediate and irreparable public harm, the order read.

The advertisements claim investors can "Relax and earn interest on the crypto market" and they direct investors to visit the LeadInvest Website to take their "First Step Towards a Better Future."

The website also affords investors the opportunity to purchase cryptocurrencies and borrow fiat currency. As of today, users have created 190,000 accounts through LeadInvest with an investment of more than $177 million.

The TSSB order said any violation of the order is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000, or imprisonment for not more than two years, or by both such fine and imprisonment.

The Board had in early February issued an emergency cease-and-desist order against cryptocurrency trading company DavorCoin, citing similar reasons.

This is the fourth such restriction order that the Texas authority is issuing since the beginning of the year on a crypto firm. No other state in the US has taken strong regulatory actions against cryptocurrency fraud.

The TSSB had sent a notice to the Ponzi-scheme Bitconnect for selling unlicensed securities and then in February to the alleged "crypto bank" AriseBank, for not actually functioning as a bank.

by RTT Staff Writer

