Man Who Claimed To Have Invented Bitcoin Sued For Stealing Partner's Bitcoins

Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright, who once claimed to be Bitcoin's anonymous founder, has been sued by the estate of his former partner Dave Kleiman for allegedly stealing Bitcoins worth $10 billion from the late IT security expert.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in the District Court for the Southern District of Florida on February 14 on behalf of Dave's brother Ira Kleiman and the representative of his estate.

The lawsuit alleges that Wright participated in a joint bitcoin-mining venture with Dave Kleiman, and jointly owned intellectual property rights of various blockchain technologies.

"As of the date of filing, the value of these assets far exceed $5,118,266,427.50 USD," according to the estate's plaintiffs.

The lawsuit alleges that Wright perpetrated a scheme to seize Kleiman's bitcoins after his death.

Wright allegedly forged and pre-dated a number of documents apparently to show that Kleiman had signed away his shares.

The lawsuit seeks the return of those bitcoins, and the intellectual property.

The Florida court has reportedly issued summons for Craig Wright.

Kleiman met with a motor cyle accident in 1995, and spent the rest of his life having confined to a wheelchair until his death in 2013.

The name of Bitcoin's inventor is shrouded in mystery, as the world only knows the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, who issued the whitepaper about the first cryptocurrency in October 2008.

But in 2016, Wright publicly identified himself as Satoshi Nakamoto, and claimed to be behind the original ideas underlying the digital cash system.

