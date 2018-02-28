Stocks May Rebound Following Yesterday's Sell-Off - U.S. Commentary

Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 40 points.

Traders may pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the pullback seen on Tuesday, which partly reflected renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

During testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to suggest that the Fed may raise rates more than the three times currently anticipated.

In response to a question, Powell noted that incoming data has suggested a strengthening in the since the median forecast called for three rate hikes at the December meeting.

Powell stressed that he did not want to prejudge the new set of projections, but his comments still raised concerns about four rate increases this year.

On the U.S. economic front, revised data released by the Commerce Department showed slightly slower than previously estimated U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product climbed by 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously estimated 2.6 percent increase. The downward revision to GDP growth matched economist estimates.

Shortly after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area activity in the month of February.

The Chicago business barometer is expected to dip to 64.2 in February from 65.7 in January, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

The National Association of Realtors is also due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of January. Pending home sales are expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

Stocks came under pressure over the course of the trading day on Tuesday after initially showing a lack of direction. The pullback on the day came after the major averages moved sharply higher over the two previous sessions.

The major averages ended the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow tumbled 299.24 points or 1.2 percent to 25,410.03, the Nasdaq slumped 91.11 points or 1.2 percent to 7,330.35 and the S&P 500 plunged 35.32 points or 1.3 percent to 2,744.28.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw substantial weakness during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both plummeted by 1.4 percent.

European stocks have also moved mostly lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index is down by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.04 to $63.05 a barrel after tumbling $0.90 to $63.01 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after slumping $14.20 to $1,318.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging up $0.90 to $1,319.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.13 yen compared to the 107.33 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2212 compared to yesterday's $1.2233.

