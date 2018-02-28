Bitcoin Core Launches Software Upgrade With Support For SegWit

Bitcoin Core announced the launch of the latest upgrade for Bitcoin client software that includes full default wallet support for Segregated Witness (SegWit) protocols for bitcoin (BTC), making transactions cheaper and quicker. The release also has bug fixes.

The official release of Bitcoin Core 0.16.0 is the 16th generation of Bitcoin's original software client launched by Satoshi Nakamoto a little over nine years ago. The previous software upgrade version 0.15.1 was released on November 11, 2017.

Bitcoin Core is an open source project which maintains and releases Bitcoin client software. Bitcoin Core consists of both "full-node" software for fully validating the blockchain, and a bitcoin wallet.

This latest upgraded Bitcoin client software will only create hierarchical deterministic (HD) wallets, which provides a more simplified back up and better privacy. This only applies to new wallets created on 0.16.0 version. Wallets made with previous versions will not be upgraded to be HD wallets.

The company said changes to Bitcoin's script in this version also allows for both improved security and improved functionality.

SegWit is a Bitcoin protocol improvement that facilitates scaling, bitcoin deposit and withdrawals using pay-to-script-hash (P2SH) SegWit address.

SegWit is the process to limit the block size on a blockchain by removing signature data from Bitcoin transactions. This frees up space so that more transactions can be added to the chain. The concept was formulated by Dr. Pieter Wuille.

SegWit also paves way for future Bitcoin development efforts, including the implementation of Lightning Network, which will allow the network to process millions of transactions per second.

Cryptocurrency exchanges Bitfinex and Coinbase's GDAX, the largest trading platforms for bitcoin by volume, have already announced the adoption of support for SegWit.

