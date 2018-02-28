Stocks Move Back To The Upside In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Wednesday, partly offsetting the sell-off seen in the previous session. The major averages have climbed firmly into positive territory but remain off the highs set in early trading on Tuesday.

In recent trading, the major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session, but they currently remain positive. The Dow is up 73.99 points or 0.3 percent at 25,484.02, the Nasdaq is up 30.07 points or 0.4 percent at 7,360.43 and the S&P 500 is up 9.16 points or 0.3 percent at 2,753.44.

The rebound on Wall Street comes as treasury yields are pulling back following the notable upward move seen in the previous session.

Concerns about the outlook for interest drove yields higher on Tuesday, as new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to suggest that the Fed may raise rates more than the three times currently anticipated.

During testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell noted that incoming data has indicated a strengthening in the since the median forecast called for three rate hikes at the December meeting.

Powell stressed that he did not want to prejudge the new set of projections, but his comments still raised concerns about four rate increases this year.

A disappointing batch of economic data may have partly offset the interest rate concerns, with a report from the Commerce Department showing slightly slower than previously estimated economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product climbed by 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously estimated 2.6 percent increase. The downward revision to GDP growth matched economist estimates.

A separate report from the National Association of Realtors unexpectedly showed a steep drop in pending home sales in the month of January.

NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 4.7 percent to 104.6 in January from a downwardly revised 109.8 in December. Economists had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.3 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

With the unexpected decrease, the pending home sales index slumped to its lowest level since hitting 104.1 in October of 2014.

MNI Indicators also released a report showing a bigger than expected slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area activity in the month of January.

Banking and retail stocks are seeing notable strength in morning trading, while weakness among telecom and oil service stocks is limiting the upside for the .

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw substantial weakness during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both plummeted by 1.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength following the pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2 basis points at 2.888 percent.

