Australia Recalls Up To 4 Million Cars

The Australian government has ordered a mass recall of up to four million vehicles to replace Takata's deadly airbags. This is the first compulsory recall in Australia that would cover major brands such as Audi, Volkswagen, Ford and Holden.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has noted that the previously done voluntary recalls have not served the purpose. The manufacturers would have to finish the replacement of faulty airbags in next two years.

Japan's airbag manufacturer Takata has been facing global recall and have filed for bankruptcy protection in U.S and Japan. Takata products were found to be spraying shrapnel while inflation and that caused death or serious injury to passengers. According to reports almost two dozens of people were died and more than 200 people were seriously injured due to malfunctioning of Takata airbags. In U.S., the company was accused of hiding dangerous defects and had to pay $1 billion in penalties.

Earlier in July last year, there were reports that certain car manufacturers in Australia have been using identical airbags for replacing the faulty ones.

by RTT Staff Writer

