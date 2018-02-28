Major Averages Turn Mixed After Early Upward Move - U.S. Commentary

After moving the upside early in the session, stocks have given back ground over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 8.56 points or less than a basis point at 25,401.47, the Nasdaq is up 8.18 points or 0.1 percent at 7,338.53 and the S&P 500 is up 1.79 points or 0.1 percent at 2,746.07.

The choppy trading on Wall Street reflects renewed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates after new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to suggest that the Fed may raise rates more than the three times currently anticipated.

During testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell noted that incoming data has indicated a strengthening in the since the median forecast called for three rate hikes at the December meeting.

Powell stressed that he did not want to prejudge the new set of projections, but his comments still raised concerns about four rate increases this year.

A disappointing batch of economic data may have partly offset the interest rate concerns, with a report from the Commerce Department showing slightly slower than previously estimated economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product climbed by 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously estimated 2.6 percent increase. The downward revision to GDP growth matched economist estimates.

A separate report from the National Association of Realtors unexpectedly showed a steep drop in pending home sales in the month of January.

NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 4.7 percent to 104.6 in January from a downwardly revised 109.8 in December. Economists had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.3 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

With the unexpected decrease, the pending home sales index slumped to its lowest level since hitting 104.1 in October of 2014.

MNI Indicators also released a report showing a bigger than expected slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area activity in the month of January.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in mid-day trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader .

Considerable weakness is visible among biotechnology stocks, however, with the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index falling by 8.3 percent.

Celgene (CELG) is posting a steep loss after the receiving a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding its application for ozanimod for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Telecom and tobacco stocks are also seeing notable weakness on the day, while some strength has emerged among real estate stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw substantial weakness during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both plummeted by 1.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved lower over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both dropped by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are moving back to the upside following the pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.9 basis points at 2.879 percent.

