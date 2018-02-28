Poll Shows Nelson With Slim Lead In Florida Senate Race

Florida Senator Bill Nelson, D-Fla., has a narrow lead in his race for re-election to a fourth term, according to the release of a Quinnipiac University Poll.

The poll showed Nelson with a 46 percent to 42 percent lead over Republican Governor Rick Scott, who is term-limited but has not yet officially jumped into the Senate race.

Nelson has a 46 percent to 33 percent lead among independent voters and an 87 percent to 7 percent advantage among Democrats, while Scott takes Republicans 86 percent to 7 percent.

"A race between two-term Gov. Rick Scott and four-term incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson makes this unusual in that most voters probably already have made up their minds," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

"The race is close, but Nelson's double-digit-lead with independents puts him in slightly better shape eight months from Election Day," he added. "This election is likely to be decided by turnout."

The poll showed wide gender and racial gaps, as Nelson has big leads among women, blacks, and Hispanics but Scott has the support of men and whites.

Looking at the race to replace Scott as Governor, the vast majority of voters said they don't know enough about any of the candidates to form an opinion.

Florida voters still said 45 percent to 37 percent that they would vote for a Democratic candidate for governor this year.

"In the governor's race, none of the candidates is well-known," Brown said. "Florida voters can expect massive - and probably nasty - TV advertising as the candidates for governor try to introduce themselves, and their opponents, to the electorate."

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,156 Florida voters was conducted February 23rd through 26th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

