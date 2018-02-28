Trump Rips Sessions For Appointing "Obama Guy" To Investigate FBI

President Donald Trump once again publicly lashed out at his Attorney General Jeff Session in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

Trump called it "disgraceful" that Sessions would appoint Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate alleged surveillance abuses.

"Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc." Trump tweeted. "Isn't the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!"

Horowitz was nominated as Inspector General by former President Barack Obama but has served at the Justice Department under both Republican and Democratic presidents.

The tweet from Trump comes after Sessions indicated Horowitz would lead an investigation into whether the FBI has properly handled applications for surveillance orders under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

A Republican memo released early this month accused the FBI and the Justice Department of omitting material and relevant information when seeking an order authorizing electronic surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Asked about the memo at a news conference on Tuesday, Sessions said the alleged misconduct is "one of the matters" that Horowitz will deal with.

"We believe the Department of Justice must adhere to the highest standards in the FISA court, and yes, it will be investigated, and I think that's just the appropriate thing," Sessions said.

Sessions was an early Trump supporter but has faced public criticism from the president several times since joining the administration.

In a statement responding to Trump's tweet, Sessions said the Justice Department has initiated the appropriate process to ensure complaints will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary.

"As long as I am the Attorney General, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this Department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution," Sessions said.

by RTT Staff Writer

