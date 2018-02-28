ECOPETROL: Profit Jumps Boosted By Revenue Growth And Impairment Recovery

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombian state-owned oil company Ecopetrol profit increase ten times in the fourth quarter of 2017 from a year before, to 3.6 trillion pesos (US$ 1.26 billion), boosted by higher revenue and a one-off gain related to the recovery of impairments in the Cartagena refinery.

Ecopetrol's total sales in the fourth quarter rose 15.4%, to 15.3 trillion pesos, with increases both in domestic (20.6%) and export revenue (10.3%).

Results were also boosted by a 1.399 trillion pesos one-time gain related mainly to impairment recovery at the Cartagena refinery.

Ecopetrol mentioned that greater certainty in refining margins due to the international convention for the prevention of pollution by ships (Marpol) starting 2020, better international prices and refining margins and operational and financial optimization helped the company to recover an earlier impairment related to the Cartagena refinery.

Ecopetrol's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 29.1%, to 5.7 trillion pesos in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

The group's total production remained at 717 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the fourth quarter of 2017 over to the same period of 2016. Total production of the company fell by 0.9%, to 657.3 thousand boed in the fourth quarter of 2017 over the same period of previous year.

Ecopetrol's crude output fell 1%, to 544.5 thousand boed in the fourth quarter of 2017, while natural gas production fell 0.9%, to 112.8 thousand boed on the same comparison basis.

