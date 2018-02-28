GERDAU: Consolidated Net Loss Falls 55% In 4Q17, To R$ 1.384 Billion

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau net loss decreased by 55% in the fourth quarter of 2017, to R$ 1.384 billion (US$ 426.52 million). Excluding one-off events, however, the company had a R$ 262 million profit, beating analysts' forecast of a R$ 227.833 million income.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 64.9%, to R$ 1.181 billion in the quarter, in line with the expectation of 66% increase, to R$ 1.186 billion. Net revenue totaled R$ 9.817 billion, a 13.9% increase compared to the same period in 2016, above the 10% increase foreseen by analysts.

Gerdau's crude steel output increased 18.7% in the last quarter of 2017, amounting to 3.949 million tons, due to the higher level of capacity utilization and lower incidence of scheduled maintenance shutdowns. In the year, production rose by 2.8% to 16,120 million tons. Steel sales fell 0.7% in the quarter, to 3,774 million tons, accumulating a reduction of 4% in the year, with 14.937 million tons.

The company considers the fourth-quarter sales results as "practically stable," and a result of volume declines in Brazil and South America, partially offset by higher volumes in operations of North America and Special Steels.

The company estimates to invest R$ 1.2 billion this year, focusing on improving productivity and maintenance. The figure is 37.46% higher than 2017's capex, of R$ 873 million.

Meanwhile, the board of directors approved the payment of R$ 51 million in dividends to shareholders. The amount will be paid on March 21 and corresponds to R$ 0.03 per common and preferred share.

by Agencia CMA Latam

