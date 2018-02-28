CHILE: Industrial Output Rises 4.0% In January On An Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Chilean industrial production rose by 4.0% in January, sharply accelerating from the 1.9% yearly advance posted in the previous month, said the country's statistics office.

In January, Chile's mining activity rose by 5.7% annually and 2.1% on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, the Electricity, Gas and Water Production Index had a 12-month increase of 0.8%, while rose by 0.7% on month. The manufacturing sector production index shrank increased 3.7% over January 2016 and 1.2% over December.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.