New Zealand's Terms Of Trade Jump 0.8% In Q4

New Zealand's terms of trade advanced 0.89 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent and was up from 0.7 percent in the three months prior.

Export prices for goods rose 4.9 percent, while import prices for goods climbed 4.0 percent.

The seasonally adjusted goods export volumes rose 2.6 percent, and goods import volumes rose 8.5 percent. Goods export values rose 7.8 percent, and goods import values rose 14 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.