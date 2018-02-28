New Zealand's Q4 Terms Of Trade Climb 0.8%

New Zealand's terms of trade gained 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 1.3 percent jump in the three months prior (originally 0.7 percent).

Export prices for goods rose 4.9 percent, while import prices for goods climbed 4.0 percent.

The seasonally adjusted goods export volumes rose 2.6 percent, and goods import volumes rose 8.5 percent. Goods export values rose 7.8 percent, and goods import values rose 14 percent.

The services terms of trade fell 2.2 percent, while services export prices rose 2.9 percent and import prices rose 5.2 percent.

Meat prices rose 7.5 percent, with lamb up 12 percent and beef up 1.7 percent. Lamb prices were at their highest-ever level. Lamb was the main contributor to both price and volume meat rises. Meat volumes rose 13 percent and meat values rose 20 percent.

Dairy prices rose 7.0 percent, with butter up 11 percent, cheese up 6.9 percent, and milk powder up 5.4 percent. Dairy volumes fell 4.6 percent, while values rose 4.7 percent.

Forestry prices rose 7.3 percent, while volumes rose 4.7 percent and values rose 11 percent. Wool prices rose 10 percent, while volumes rose 37 percent and values rose 47 percent.

"Dairy prices have been generally high in 2017, with butter rising 11 percent in the December 2017 quarter to reach a new peak," prices manager Sarah Williams said. "Export prices for butter have nearly doubled since September 2016, up 93 percent."

Among imports, petroleum and petroleum product prices rose 20 percent, while volumes fell 2.8 percent and values rose 14 percent. Crude oil prices rose 22 percent, volumes rose 1.8 percent, and values rose 19 percent. Crude oil prices were at their highest level since the September 2015 quarter.

Capital goods volumes rose 32 percent, mainly due to transport equipment (up 85 percent). Importation of large aircraft was the main influence. Aircraft and parts imports are infrequent, and can cause volatility in the transport equipment series.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.