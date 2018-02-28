ARGENTINA: Industrial Activity Up 2.6% In January On An Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Industrial activity in Argentina recorded a 2.6% growth in January 2018 on an annual basis, said the country's statistics office. On a monthly basis, industrial activity rose 0.3% over December 2017.

The sectors of the Argentinean industry that stood out with increases in January from a year before were non-metallic minerals (+14.8%), the basic metal industries (+14.6%), the metalworking industry excluding the automotive industry (+4.9%), the paper block and cardboard (+4.2%), chemical substances and products (+3.7%), and the edition and printing (+2.9%).

Meanwhile, the biggest drops were in the tobacco industry (-7.3%), the automotive industry (-6.4%), oil refining (-3.9%), rubber and plastic products (-1.4%), the textiles (-1.3%), and the food industry (-0.7%).

by Agencia CMA Latam

