Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In February - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in February, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.5.

That's up from 53.4 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production growth accelerated amid improving client demand.

A sharp rise in purchasing activity supported output growth and inventory building, while the rate of cost inflation remained elevated.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

