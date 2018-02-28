Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Slows In February - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 56.0.

That's down from 56.9 in January, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were softer rises in production and new , but new order growth remained sharp and underpinned the steepest rise in backlogs in almost eight years.

There was an increase in inflationary pressures.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.