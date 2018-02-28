Philippines Manufacturing PMI Eases In February - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.8.

That's down from 51.7 in January, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were faster rises in output and new orders, but employment dropped for the first time since September.

Both input and selling prices advanced at survey record rates.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.