Japan Manufacturing PMI Slows To 54.1 In February - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.1.

That's down from 54.8 in January, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, employment jumped at the fastest rate in 11 years, while output price inflation remained relatively marked.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

