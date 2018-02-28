Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Swings To Expansion - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia turned to expansion in February, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.4.

That's up from 49.9 in January, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output expanded at the quickest pace since June 2016 amid renewed upturn in new orders.

Employment increased for the first time in 17 months.

