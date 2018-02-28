Malaysia Manufacturing Sector Falls Into Contraction - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia swung to contraction in February, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.9.

That's down from 50.5 in January, and it moves beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output expanded at a marginal pace, but new orders decreased slightly.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.