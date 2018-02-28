ARGENTINA: Economic Activity Index Rises 2.0% In December From November

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Argentinean economic activity index rose by 2.0% in December 2017 from a month before, decelerating from the previous reading, according to the Monthly Economic Activity Estimator, known as EMAE.

The sectors that gave the greatest boost to the EMAE were construction wholesale, retail and repairs Transportation and communications and fishing were the only activities that fell.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted indicator increased 0.6% in December compared to November 2017.

by Agencia CMA Latam

