Australia Private Capital Expenditure Sinks 0.2% In Q4

Private capital spending in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for a gain of 1.0 percent following the 1.9 percent jump in the three months prior.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for buildings and structures fell 2.1 percent, while the estimate for equipment, plant and machinery rose 2.2 percent.

