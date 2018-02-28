Australia Manufacturing PMI Slows To 57.5 In February - AiG

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from AiG revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 57.5.

That's down from 58.7 in January, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

"Production, employment and exports were all encouragingly strong and the further growth in new orders points to the likelihood that the sector will extend its 17-month unbroken run into autumn," AiG chief executive Innes Willox said. "That said, for some producers, skill-shortages are re-emerging as a constraint on growth and are putting pressure on remuneration among a range of highly-skilled occupations."

