South Korea February Trade Surplus $3.31 Billion

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $3.31 billion in February, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday - remaining in the black for the 73rd consecutive month.

That surpassed expectations for a surplus of $2.391 billion and was down from $3.721 billion a month earlier.

Exports were up 4.0 percent on year to $44.88 billion, exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 22.2 percent surge in the previous month.

Imports jumped an annual 14.8 percent to $41.57 billion versus forecasts for a gain of 12 percent after rising 20.9 percent in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

