COLOMBIA: Jobless Rate Rises To Highest Level In Two Years

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's unemployment rate in January rose to 11.8%, from 8.6% in December, reaching the highest level since January 2016, said the country's statistics office.

Before seasonal adjustment, the December jobless rate in Colombia was 9.2%, down from 9.7% in the previous month.

The participation rate in January was 63.2%, a decrease compared to the 64.2% recorded in December. Finally, the employment rate was at 55.8% in January, down from 58.7% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate in the quarter between November 2017 and January 2018 was 9.6%, with a participation rate of 64.1%, from 9.3% and 64.6% in the previous year, respectively.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

