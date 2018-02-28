China Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In February - Caixin

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.6.

That's up from 53.4 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Although growth in production softened from that seen in January, total new work expanded at a slightly faster pace.

Meanwhile, companies continued to shed staff as part of efforts to reduce costs, which contributed to a further rise in the level of outstanding work.

by RTT Staff Writer

