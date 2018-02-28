VENEZUELA: Six Candidates Formalize Presidential Bid

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Venezuela has six candidates for the presidential election scheduled for April 22. The parties had until Tuesday to formalize their nomination before the National Electoral Council (CNE). However, the entity extended the deadline by 48 hours more at the request of political organizations.

Among the formal candidates is Nicolás Maduro, who ran for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), in coalition with Movimiento Somos Venezuela, Movimiento Tupamaro, Popular Unity Venezuela (UPV), Podemos, Patria Para Todos (PPT), Authentic Renewal Organization (ORA), Alliance for Change (APC), People's Electoral Movement (MEP), and Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV).

The other candidates are Reinaldo Quijada, a member of the Partido Unidad Popular Popular 89 (UPP89) Socialism (MAS) and Advanced Progressive (AP) Francisco Visconti, both independents.

The presidential election nears amid a climate of disagreement between the government of Maduro and the opposition. Last week the opposition parties that are part of the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) announced that they would not take part in the election, claiming that the process does not meet democratic conditions or guarantees.

