COLOMBIA: Bogotá Asks Caracas To Open Humanitarian Channel

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos asked the Venezuelan government to allow at least one humanitarian channel to alleviate the situation of the country's population.

According to him, Venezuela's trouble is "an issue that greatly concerns us." He added that both Colombia and Peru are receiving significant inflows of Venezuelan migrants.

Santos said that both countries are concerned "not only with the social situation that the Venezuelan people are experiencing, and the crisis that the country is experiencing and the repercussions on the population," but also with what he called as "the destruction of democracy, disrespect, and violation of all the fundamental rights of Venezuelan citizens and the overflow of democratic institutions."

Santos also stressed that Colombia and Peru would continue to insist "until we see Venezuela with a functioning democracy again."

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

