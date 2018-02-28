New Zealand Job Ads Fall In February

Job advertisements in New Zealand decreased in February after rising in the previous month, the results of a survey by ANZ bank showed Thursday.

Job ads fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-over-month in February, reversing a 2.9 percent rise in January, which was the highest monthly increase in three years.

There was a marked drop in job ads in the construction, utilities, manufacturing and transport sector, which comprises about a third of job ads.

The annual growth in the rolling 3-month average of job ads volume eased slightly to 5.8 percent in February from 5.9 percent in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

