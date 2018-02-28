ARGENTINA: Merval Rises 1.49% Wednesday But Drops 5.53% In February

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, rose 1.49% Wednesday on a volatile session, closing at 33,004.01 points, boosted by the positive economic data. In the month, however, the Argentinean stock market lost 5.53%.

"Although we do not see that the valuations of Argentinean papers are capable of rising in an international context as volatile as the current one, we believe that if the current external conditions are reversed, and the country risk decreases, the ADRs could offer some opportunity for entry," said Cohen analysts in a report.

On the side, the justice Claudio Bonadio moves ahead with the case that investigates the government for financial transactions carried out with the assets of the Workers Guarantee Fund (FGS) of the National Social Security Administration (ANSES). The judge seeks to determine if the sale of the shares of Petrobras Argentina (PESA) to Pampa Energía caused a loss to the state.

Cresud (+2.58%) reported in a statement to the National Securities Commission (CNV) that it proceeded to repurchase 86,500 ordinary shares Tuesday at a price of 44.24 pesos, for a total amount of 3,827,050 pesos.

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar closed down 0.83%, quoted at 20.11 Argentinean pesos, after the country's central bank kept its interest rate unchanged.

"In the first two months of 2018 the greenback had a rise of 7.83% compared to last December, a percentage higher than the price increase of the first two months of the year," noted Gustavo Quintana, an analyst at PR Corredores.

by Agencia CMA Latam

