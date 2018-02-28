COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades 2.10% Lower On Blue-chips Underperformance

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 2.10% at 1,485.15 points near Wednesday's close amid a lower trading volume and the under-performance of some of its main constituents.

Marcela Ramírez, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, noted that Colcap tracks the oil price drop after a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. inventories last week. Ecopetrol, Bancolombia and Grupo Sura were affected by the oil price move, she added.

The Colombian state-owned oil company Ecopetrol (-3.61%) fell despite reporting tenfold profit increase in the fourth quarter of 2017 from a year before, to 3.6 trillion pesos (US$ 1.26 billion), boosted by higher revenue and a one-off gain related to the recovery of impairments in the Cartagena refinery.

The company also confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons in three wells in Colombia in joint operations with Occidental (OXY) in the departments (states) of Arauca and Santander.

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,865.50 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.22% rise. Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, noted that the greenback traded within narrow margins, conditioned by the second revision of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the fourth quarter in the United States.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.