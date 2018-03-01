BRAZIL: Lower Oil Prices And Rumor About Vale Hit Ibovespa

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Ibovespa, the benchmark stock index in Brazil, fell 1.82%, closing at 85,353.59 points, driven by increased risk aversion abroad, falling commodity prices, and less encouraging data coming from China. Rumors about a potential follow-on from Vale eclipsed the company's fourth-quarter earnings of 2017 and led the miner's share prices to a 4.81% decline.

After a volatile February with nine consecutive trading sessions higher and four consecutive days of record closing, the Ibovespa accumulated a gain of 0.51% over January and increased 11.7% since the beginning of the year.

"The market out there had a negative bias. U.S. indices fell, China's industrial data surprised negatively, commodities were weak, and that had a direct impact on Vale, alongside rumors that the company will make a 'follow-on,'" said Guide Investimentos' analyst Rafael Passos. According to him, the pension funds, mainly Previ, could use the operation to unload their positions in Vale.

According to DNAinvest's managing director, Alfredo Sequeira, the Ibovespa continues to reflect Tuesday's comments by Jerome Powell, the chairman of the United States central bank, which led to increased bets of higher interest rates in 2018.

For Thursday, Passos and Sequeira diverge. Passos sees a positive index trend, following a better reading of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Sequeira already sees in the fall of today a reversal of trend.

"It fell yesterday, fell today, if it opens in fall tomorrow, people begin to be

scared," said Sequeira.

The locally traded U.S. dollar kept a path seen throughout the day and closed down with the appreciation of the emerging currencies against the greenback in recovery against losses in previous sessions. The U.S. dollar fell 0.18%, quoted at R$ 3.244, but ended February with an appreciation of 2.37%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.