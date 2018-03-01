Japan Consumer Confidence Falls Unexpectedly

Japan's consumer confidence weakened unexpectedly in February, though slightly, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 44.3 in February from 44.7 in January.

Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 44.8.

The sub-index for livelihood fell to 42.2 in February from 42.6 in the previous month. Similarly, the employment index slid to 48.7 from 49.7.

The gauge measuring willingness to buy durable goods decreased to 43.2 from 43.7, while the index for income growth improved from 42.9 to 43.2.

The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on February 15.

