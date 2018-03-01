European Economics Preview: Eurozone Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment and final Purchasing Mangers' survey from euro area and mortgage approvals from the UK are due Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is slated to issue Swiss GDP data. The is forecast to grow 0.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter after rising 0.6 percent in the third quarter.

At 3.00 am ET, final GDP from Spain and PMI figures from Norway and Poland are due. Spain's GDP is expected to be confirmed at 0.7 percent in fourth quarter.

At 3.15 am ET, retail sales from Switzerland and factory PMI from Spain are due. Spain's PMI is seen at 54.7 in February versus 55.2 in January.

At 3.45 am ET, IHS Markit is set to release Italy's factory PMI. The manufacturing index is expected to drop to 58 in February from 59 in January.

At 3.50 am ET, final PMI reports due from France and Germany.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI is due. The indicator is seen at 58.5 in February, unchanged from flash estimate.

Half an hour later, Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals data. The number of mortgages approved in January is forecast to rise to 62,000 from 61,000 in December.

In the meantime, UK CIPS/Markit factory PMI is due. The indicator is forecast to drop to 55 in February from 55.3 in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is expected to fall marginally to 8.6 in January from 8.7 in December.

