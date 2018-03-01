Ireland Manufacturing Growth Eases In February

Ireland's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in February, though at the weakest pace in four months, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted Investec Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 56.2 in February from 57.6 in January. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, both output and new orders grew at slower rates in February.

Employment rose sharply again as manufacturers attempted to alleviate some capacity pressure.

Meanwhile, suppliers' delivery times lengthened to the second-greatest extent in the survey's history.

On the price front, the rate of input cost inflation remained sharp and output prices increased at the fastest pace since last October.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.