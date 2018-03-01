Adecco Q4 Organic Revenue Rises; Announces EUR 150 Mln Share Buyback

Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK,ADO.L), a provider of human resources solutions, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter organic revenue growth, trading days adjusted, was 7 percent.

The company recorded strong development in permanent placement revenue growth, up 18 percent organically.

Gross margin for the quarter declined 70 basis points organically year-over-year, impacted by unfavorable timing of bank holidays by 20 basis points, and the impact of accruals of 20 basis points.

Group EBITA margin, excluding one-offs was 4.6 percent, down 50 basis points year-over-year due to gross margin decline.

Regarding the months of January and February, the company forecast revenues will rise 5 percent, organically and trading days adjusted.

The company proposed a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share for 2017, up 4 percent year-over-year, and also announced a share buyback of 150 million euros today.

