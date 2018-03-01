European Shares To Open Lower Ahead Of Powell's Second Testimony

European stocks look set to extend losses from the previous session on Thursday as investors continued to fret over an aggressive pace of Fed interest-rate hikes.

Most Asian stocks declined as investors kept an eye on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill for further clues about the outlook for interest rates.

Investors ignored positive manufacturing data from China, with the Caixin manufacturing PMI for February coming in at 51.6, slightly above the 51.3 reading expected.

The dollar held steady after hitting a five-week high against a basket of currencies overnight despite the release of weak GDP, housing and Chicago-area activity reports.

Oil extended declines after falling more than 2 percent overnight as data showed U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected last week.

Unemployment and final Purchasing Mangers' survey results from euro area as well as U.K. mortgage approval figures are due later in the day, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 0.7 percent on Wednesday in view of weak economic data, mixed corporate earnings and concerns over Fed interest rate hikes.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 declined around 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

