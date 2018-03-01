Turkey Manufacturing Growth Remains Strong

Turkey's manufacturing activity signaled further sharp improvement in February, survey figures from IHS Markit and Istanbul Chamber of Industry showed Thursday.

The headline manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 55.6 in February from 55.7 in January. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, new orders and employment all continued to rise at marked pace in February.

On the price front, both input and output price inflation moderated during the month.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

