Rentokil Initial FY17 Pre-tax Profit Surges - Quick Facts

Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc (RTOKY.PK,RTO.L) reported that its profit before income tax for fiscal year 2017 surged to 713.6 million pounds from 208.5 million pounds in the prior year.

Profit before tax includes a net profit on disposal of businesses of 449.0 million pounds, including the profit on disposal of the businesses transferred into the Haniel joint venture of 481.2 million pounds and a loss of 32.2 million pounds in relation to the divestment of eight, predominantly flat linen laundries in France to RLD.

Adjusted profit before tax for the year rose 13.8 percent to 286.9 million pounds, while adjusted earnings per share grew 13.6 percent to 12.19 pence.

Profit for the year attributable to the company's equity holders jumped to 683.0 million pounds from 167.8 million pounds last year. Earnings per share rose to 36.90 pence from 9.11 pence in the previous year.

Ongoing operating profit increased by 14.8 percent in 2017, reflecting growth in all the regions, but offset by lower profits in France.

Revenue for the year grew 11.3 percent to 2.41 billion pounds from 2.17 billion pounds last year. Ongoing revenue increased by 14.5 percent in 2017 to 2.20 billion pounds.

The Board recommended a final dividend in respect of 2017 of 2.74 pence per share, payable to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 13 April 2018, to be paid on 16 May 2018. This equates to a full year dividend of 3.88 pence per share, an increase of 15.1 percent compared to 2016.

