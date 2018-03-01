XP Power FY17 Profit Surges

XP Power Ltd. (XPP.L) announced an annual adjusted pre-tax profit of 36.1 million pounds. Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders was 28.5 million pounds or 147 pence. On a reported basis, profit attributable was 28.3 million pounds, up 33 percent from 21.3 million pounds in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 29 percent to 166.8 million pounds from 133.5 million pounds a year ago.

The company said its non-executive director Peter Bucher would retire in December 2018 and step down from the Board and will begin a search for a new Non-Executive Director later this year.

The Board recommended a final dividend of 29 pence per share for the fourth quarter of 2017, payable on April 20, 2018, to members on the register on March 16, 2018.

Looking ahead, the company said it is optimistic regarding prospects for 2018.

