Romania's Jobless Rate Steady In January

Romania's unemployment rate held steady at the start of the year, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.6 percent in January, the same rate as in December.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose o 424,000 in January from 419,000 in the preceding month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 460,000.

