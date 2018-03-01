logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Schroders FY17 Pre-tax Profit Up 23%; Lifts Dividend - Quick Facts

Schroders plc (SDRC.L), an asset management company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax increased 23 percent to 760.2 million pounds from last year's 618.1 million pounds. Basic earnings per share were 215.3 pence, compared to 178.3 pence last year.

Profit before tax and exceptional items rose 24 percent to 800.3 million pounds from 644.7 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share before exceptional items were 226.9 pence, compared to 186.3 pence last year.

Net operating revenue for the year increased 17 percent to 2.01 billion pounds from 1.71 billion pounds in the prior year.

Assets under management and administration rose 13 percent to 447.0 billion pounds from 395.3 billion pounds a year ago.

Further, the company said its Board is recommending a final dividend of 79.0 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 113.0 pence per share, an increase of 22 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Groupe PSA FY17 Profit Climbs, Sees Growth Ahead; Stock Up
Shares of Groupe PSA were gaining around 6 percent in the morning trading in Paris after the owner of Peugeot and Opel brands reported Thursday higher profit in its fiscal 2017 reflecting strong results in Peugeot Citroën DS division, despite a loss at Opel Vauxhall. Looking ahead, for 2018, the French automaker anticipates a stable automotive market in Europe, and growth of 4 percent....
Porsche Introduces Blockchain Technology In Cars
German luxury carmaker Porsche is testing blockchain applications directly in vehicles, becoming the first auto manufacturer to use the new technology. In a statement, Porsche said it is teaming up with Berlin-based start-up XAIN, which offers various blockchain and artificial intelligence solutions. Blockchain was introduced into the Porsche Panamera using an energy-efficient mining process
IPO Watch: Unpronounceable Chinese "Netflix"
iQiyi, an online video streaming site also called as the Netflix of China, is planning to go public in the US. The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "IQ." The company seeks to raise $1.5 billion in its offering, but the final amount could be higher. The company did not...
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap