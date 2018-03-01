Schroders FY17 Pre-tax Profit Up 23%; Lifts Dividend - Quick Facts

Schroders plc (SDRC.L), an asset management company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax increased 23 percent to 760.2 million pounds from last year's 618.1 million pounds. Basic earnings per share were 215.3 pence, compared to 178.3 pence last year.

Profit before tax and exceptional items rose 24 percent to 800.3 million pounds from 644.7 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share before exceptional items were 226.9 pence, compared to 186.3 pence last year.

Net operating revenue for the year increased 17 percent to 2.01 billion pounds from 1.71 billion pounds in the prior year.

Assets under management and administration rose 13 percent to 447.0 billion pounds from 395.3 billion pounds a year ago.

Further, the company said its Board is recommending a final dividend of 79.0 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 113.0 pence per share, an increase of 22 percent.

