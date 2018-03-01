Cobham Posts Pre-tax Profit In FY17 - Quick Facts

Military and civil systems provider Cobham Plc. (COB.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax was 66.9 million pounds, compared to loss before tax of 847.9 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share were 3.5 pence, compared to loss of 45.9 pence last year, which was restated for the 2017 rights issue bonus factor.

Underlying profit before tax was 173.1 million pounds, compared to 175.2 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 6.0 pence, compared to 7.8 pence last year.

Revenue for the year grew to 2.05 billion pounds from 1.94 billion pounds a year ago.

Order intake fell to 1.92 billion pounds from 2.08 billion pounds last year.

It was previously announced by the company that the Board would not announce a dividend in respect of the financial year 2017. However, the Board recognizes the importance of dividend payments to shareholders and will review its dividend policy as the turnaround progresses and risk profile improves, seeking to resume a dividend when it is appropriate to do so.

Looking ahead, the company said that overall for the Group, its board's expectations for 2018 remain unchanged with a range of potential outcomes.

The company noted that reported performance for 2018 will be affected by the timing of completion of the AvComm and Wireless test and measurement divestment, as well as foreign exchange rates impacting the translation of overseas results.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News