Asian Shares Mixed On U.S. Rate Worries

Asian stocks ended on a mixed note Thursday as investors awaited Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's second congressional testimony for further insight on inflation and interest rates. Gold prices dipped and the yen firmed up a little bit while oil held mostly steady in Asian trading.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 14.35 points or 0.44 percent to 3,273.76 after the latest survey from Caixin showed the country's manufacturing sector expanded at a slightly faster rate in February. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 199.53 points or 0.65 percent to 31,044.25.

The Chinese manufacturing PMI inched up to 51.6 from 51.5 in January as total new work expanded at a slightly faster pace.

Japanese shares closed sharply lower as the yen gained ground in reaction to a slew of weak U.S. data released overnight. The Nikkei average fell 343.77 points or 1.56 percent to 21,724.47 while the broader Topix index ended 1.59 percent lower at 1,740.20.

The yen's strength hurt exporters, with Canon, Panasonic, Toyota Motor and Sony losing 2-3 percent. Heavyweights Fast Retailing, SoftBank and Fanuc fell over 1 percent each. Yahoo Japan advanced 1.6 percent after falling in the previous session on news that its second-largest shareholder Altaba Inc. is selling its stake in the company.

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.1, down from 54.8 in January.

Capital spending in Japan topped expectations to rise 4.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017, while a gauge of consumer confidence weakened unexpectedly in February.

Australian shares tumbled, dragged down by energy stocks after crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent Wednesday on data showing a larger-than-expected increase in crude inventories. Mining stocks also suffered heavy losses after iron ore and copper prices retreated.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 shed 42.70 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 5,973.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 41.60 points or 0.68 percent at 6,075.70.

Rio Tinto shares fell 4.1 percent on going ex-dividend and BHP Billiton dropped 1.3 percent while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group declined 1.8 percent to extend losses for the third straight day.

Energy majors Origin Energy, Beach Energy, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search lost 2-4 percent. The big four banks ended down between 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent.

Explosives and fertilizer maker Orica tumbled 3.5 percent after revealing impairments and writedowns of nearly $400 million.

On the economic front, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from AiG revealed with a PMI score of 57.5, down from 58.7 in January.

New Zealand shares followed regional to close lower as investors pondered the next move by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 31.11 points or 0.37 percent to 8,342.71.

A2 Milk and Fletcher Building fell over 1 percent while Sky Network Television dropped 2.8 percent to extend losses for a second straight session after revamping its range of packages and pricing.

New Zealand's terms of trade gained 0.8 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said today. That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent.

Markets in South Korea and Thailand were closed for holidays. South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $3.31 billion in February, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said - remaining in the black for the 73rd consecutive month. That surpassed expectations for a surplus of $2.391 billion.

Indian shares were marginally higher as declining oil prices, impressive core sector data for January and rebounding GDP growth helped investors shrug off renewed concerns over an aggressive pace of Fed interest-rate hikes.

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.4 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was up 0.3 percent while Singapore's Straits Times index was declining 0.7 percent and the Taiwan Weighted shed 0.3 percent.

Malaysia's manufacturing sector swung to contraction in February, while the manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in the month, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest surveys from Nikkei revealed.

Indonesia's manufacturing sector turned to expansion in the month, with a PMI score of 51.4, up from 49.9 in January.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended a choppy session lower for the second straight session amid fears of an aggressive pace of Fed interest-rate hikes.

A disappointing batch of economic reports on GDP, housing and Chicago-area activity also kept investors nervous.

The Dow fell 1.5 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis