DAX Extends Losses Ahead Of Powell's Second Testimony

German stocks fell notably on Thursday as investors awaited Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's second congressional testimony for further insight on inflation and interest rates.

The benchmark DAX was down 87 points or 0.70 percent at 12,349 in opening deals after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.

Defense contractor Rheinmetall slid half a percent despite the company reporting a 13 percent rise in operating profit for fiscal year 2017, driven by solid performance of its automotive and defense units.

Freenet shares lost 3 percent. The network-independent telecommunications provider hiked dividend after posting solid fiscal 2017 group results.

