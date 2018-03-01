Greece Factory Growth Biggest In 17-1/2 Years

Greece manufacturing activity logged the strongest rate of expansion in seventeen-and-a-half years in February, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 56.1 in February from 55.2 in January. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, rates of growth in new orders, output and purchasing activity reached post-global financial crisis highs.

Firms expanded their workforce numbers at the sharpest pace since data collection began in May 1999.

On the price front, input price inflation remained sharp in February, driven by higher raw material costs. As a result, average selling prices rose for the second successive month.

Finally, confidence improved for the third month in a row to hit a record high in February.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.