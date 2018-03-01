Italy Jobless Rate Rises In January

Italy's unemployment rate increased in January after falling in the previous month, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 11.1 percent in January from 10.9 percent in December, which was revised up from 10.8 percent.

Economists had expected the rate to remain steady at 10.8 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 11.7 percent.

The number of unemployed increased by 2.3 percent on month to 2.88 million in January.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 decreased to 31.5 percent from 32.7 percent a month ago.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.