Investors Await Powell's Second Testimony, Wall Street To Open In Red

Investors are eagerly waiting for the second congressional testimony of the new Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday morning. Early signs from U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open sharply down.

Asian shares ended mostly lower, while European shares are in the red.

As of 6.50 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 153 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 14.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 34.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday. The Dow plunged 380.83 points or 1.5 percent to 25,029.20, the Nasdaq slumped 57.35 points or 0.8 percent to 7,273.01 and the S&P 500 tumbled 30.45 points or 1.1 percent to 2,713.83.

On the economic front, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington at 10.00 am ET.

Chain store sales data will be reported today. The Labor department's Jobless claims for the week is expected at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for a consensus of 230K, up from 222K reported last week.

The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for January will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 0.3 percent, down from 0.4 percent in the prior month.

Markit Economics' Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index for February will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. Economic analysts are looking for consensus of 55.7, compared to 55.5 in January.

The ISM non-manufacturing index is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 58.6 , down from 59.1 a month ago.

The Commerce Department's Construction spending for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.3 percent, lower than 0.7 percent recorded in December.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report that tracks weekly information on natural gas stocks in underground storage of the U.S. will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the storage was down 124 bcf.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley will deliver "Remarks on Trade and Globalization" at a Central Bank of Brazil event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with audience Q&A at 11.00 am ET.

The Fed's Balance sheet is expected at 4.30 pm ET. The previous level was at 4.412 trillion.

The Fed's Money supply for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $10.0 billion.

In the corporate sector, Groupe PSA reported higher profit in its fiscal 2017 reflecting strong results in Peugeot Citroën DS division, despite a loss at Opel Vauxhall. For the year 2017, net income, Group share, increased 11.5 percent to 1.929 billion euros from 1.730 billion euros in 2016. Earnings per share were 2.05 euros, higher than 1.93 euros a year ago. Group revenue amounted to 65.21 billion euros, up 20.7 percent from 54.03 billion euros last year. At constant 2015 exchange rates and perimeter, 2017 Group cumulated revenue was up 12.9 percent.

Looking ahead to 2018, the French automaker anticipates a stable automotive market in Europe, and growth of 4 percent in Latin America, 10 percent in Russia and 2 percent in China.

Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 14.35 points or 0.44 percent to 3,273.76. The manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 from 51.5 in January as total new work expanded at a slightly faster pace. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up 191.26 points or 0.62 percent at 31,035.

Japanese shares closed sharply lower. The Nikkei average fell 343.77 points or 1.56 percent to 21,724.47 while the broader Topix index ended 1.59 percent lower at 1,740.20. The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.1, down from 54.8 in January.

Australian shares tumbled. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 shed 42.70 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 5,973.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 41.60 points or 0.68 percent at 6,075.70.

European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 61.65 points or 1.16 percent, the German DAX is losing 196.44 points or 1.58 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 49.84 points or 0.69 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 78.41 points or 0.88 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.16 percent.

